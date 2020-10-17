In a rematch battle from last year’s Class 2A playoff quarterfinal round, it was a rough and tough night for the defending 5-2A Conference Champion Magnet Cove Panthers (3-4 overall, 0-2 conf.) Friday falling to highly-ranked Gurdon Go-Devils 49-20 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Go-Devils (5-1 overall, 1-0 conf.) displayed a phenomenal overall performance to prove why they are heavy favorites as contenders and front runners to win the Class 2A state title.
The Panthers have battled through adversity all season long with several key players out due to injury—but this Gurdon Go-Devil team is loaded with talent and college prospect ability, which was too much for Magnet Cove to handle. Read more details in Saturdays October 17 MDR newspaper edition.