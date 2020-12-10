As two Hot Spring County rivals battled it out on the hardwood, the Magnet Cove Panthers would prove to be too much for the Ouachita Warriors Monday at the Magnet Cove Arena.
The Panthers started off hot and never faltered to get the win 91-29 over the visiting Warriors.
The leading scorer for the Panthers was Tillery with 17 points. He was followed by Beckwith with 12 points, Wetherington and Horton with 10 points apiece. The leading scorer for the Warriors was Fulmer with 9 points, all from 3-pointers. He was followed by Kratz with 6 points and Lee with 5 points.