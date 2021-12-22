PANTHER HOOPS: The Magnet Cove Panthers are competing during the Christmas holiday break in the Bauxite Christmas Tournament. The Panthers secured victory against Wynne in their debut tournament performance. Then topped Mt. Pine in the semifinals to advance to the championship game in Bauxite.
The Panthers will continue more holiday hoops during the break as they’ll travel on the road to face Bismarck next Monday December 27, then compete in Sheridan for senior high boys basketball competition to stay ready for a challenging second half season of hoops in the 2022 new year.
See coverage in Thursday's December 23 MDR newspaper edition.