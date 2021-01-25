For their return to home hoops Tuesday at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium, the Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed Caddo Hills in two dandy duels of 7-2A Conference play for senior high girls and boys basketball in Panther Country.
LADY PANTHERS 39, CADDO HILLS 43
The Lady Panthers provided an all-out competitive fight, but the strong play from the Caddo Hills Lady Indians prevailed in a 43-39 victory.
PANTHERS 42, CADDO HILLS 52
In the featured nightcap contest for senior high boys action, the Panthers brought it to one of the top-ranked teams in the state for Class 2A Caddo Hills Indians for the PPRD (Panther Pride Runs Deep) hoop fans on the court.
Read full game highlights in Saturdays January 23 MDR newspaper edition.