MAGNET COVE — Once again the No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers (7-4, 3-0) is granted the opportunity to play the day after Thanksgiving next week by a phenomenal dominating victory Friday against the Marked Tree Indians 34-16 in the second round of the 2021 Class 2A State Playoffs at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Panthers kept their dream season alive and quest to the Rock, now advancing to the state quarterfinals round—remaining at home throughout the postseason.
