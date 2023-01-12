GLEN ROSE — In a in-county rivalry match-up in junior high girls basketball action Tuesday, the Glen Rose Jr. Lady Beavers secured their unbeaten conference journey thus far in a hard fought battle by pulling out a close victory against the Bismarck Jr. Lady Lions 30-25 at the Glen Rose Sports Arena.
