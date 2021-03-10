For the fourth straight year, the Glen Rose wrestling team has a state champion.
The Beavers wrestling team had four members compete in the state wrestling tournament, held at the Jack Stephens Center on the UA Little Rock campus, and had one member pin his way through the competition to be crowned the state champion.
Sophomore Brayden Phillips was able to pin all of his opponents in the 4A 160 pound bracket to earn the title of state champion. In doing so he also received the Outstanding Wrestler Award as voted on by team coaches. This award is the second in a row for the Glen Rose wrestling team.
Phillips has been wrestling since he was 5 years old and is in his second year competing for the Beavers varsity wrestling team. “He has really matured this season and showed more heart in that match than I have ever seen from him,” Head coach Doug McGuire said.
Also competing for the Beavers wrestling team were sophomore Cameron Graham at 126 pounds, freshman Lakoda Caldwell at 138 pounds, and sophomore Aidan Huth at 145 pounds. Graham was able to take home fourth place, Caldwell finished in fifth place and Huth did not place.
Overall McGuire said he was beyond proud of the young Beavers squad. “They all fought hard,” he said. “Big things coming for them the way they are going!”