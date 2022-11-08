According to the Arkansas Activities Association, Friday night’s scheduled 3A playoff contest between Manila and Bismarck will now be played at Hot Springs Lakeside.
Playoff Venue Change: Bismarck vs. Manila 3A state football game hosted at Lakeside
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Malvern Jr. Cubs, Lady Cubs open hoops season hosting Kirby
- HSU vs. OBU Football Rivalry: 95th Edition of the Battle of the Ravine 2022
- Playoff Venue Change: Bismarck vs. Manila 3A state football game hosted at Lakeside
- OHS hoopsters split home victories against CMA
- Lions’ strong offense edged by Knights 22-19
- Beavers dominant against Panthers to finish out regular season play
- The results are in
- Preliminary results from HSC General Election
Popular Content
Articles
- Preliminary results from HSC General Election
- The polls are closed. And now, we wait...
- The results are in
- Former Malvern resident to celebrate 100th birthday
- Matlock convicted by HSC jury
- 2022 Ouachita River Rumble: Top-ranked Arkadelphia secures conf. title win against Malvern in historic rivalry match-up
- Malvern vs. Arkadelphia 2022 Ouachita River Rumble rivalry game moved to Saturday, Nov. 5 at Noon
- Arkadelphia vs. Malvern Rivalry: 2022 ORR rivalry sets 7-4A title championship game
- A new beginning: Malvern FD celebrates the opening of a new station
- Malvern man follows family tradition of service
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: