The excitement continues to blossom for the hometown Malvern Leopards football team after producing a productive spring camp workout in preparation for the 2021 season.
Malvern Leopard football head coach and commander-in-chief JD Plumlee mentioned about well and productive spring camp was showcased by a special core of talented athletes.
Plumlee said there were around 58 players that came out during the two week spring workout and a lot of positive production was displayed—to anticipate some excitement for the upcoming 2021 football season.
Read full story details in Thursday's June 3 MDR newspaper edition.