For their final encounter on the gridiron of the 2020 youth football season, ‘Monday Night Football’ showcased the Poyen Jr. Indians prevailing in shutout victories against rivals’ Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers Monday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
Magnet Cove anticipated a productive final home contest of the season, but Poyen came out victorious— 20-0 in third-fourth and fifth-sixth grade youth football competition. Magnet Cove is scheduled to face Mt. Pine on the road Monday October 26 for youth football action. See more coverage and read full details of both youth football games in Thursdays October 23 MDR newspaper edition.