For consecutive weeks, the Poyen Indians (6-0 overall, 1-0 conf.) remain undefeated for one of the best starts in their football program.
According to the latest rankings in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, Poyen has moved up to the No. 4 spot in the state for Class 2A after defeating Cutter Morning Star 58-22 in their 5-2A Conference opener Friday for week 6 of Arkansas High School football.
The Indians held the No. 5 spot for several weeks prior to last week’s victory.
Also the Glen Rose Beavers (5-1 overall, 3-0 conf.) received votes for rankings in the state for Class 3A. The Glen Rose Beavers are coming off a dominant win last week against Hot Spring County rivals’ Bismarck 49-14 in 5-3A Conference play.
The Malvern Leopards (4-2 overall, 3-0 conf.) are also undefeated in 7-4A Conference after defeating Ashdown 32-7 last week at home. Poyen, Glen Rose and Malvern all remain unbeaten in league play.
The defending 5-2A Confernece champion Magnet Cove Panthers (3-3 overall, 0-1 conf.) look for a bounce back performance this week after falling short in their conference opener on the road last week to Mt. Ida, 37-36.
This Friday, Oct. 16 begins week 7 of Arkansas High School football competition. More than 16 games were canceled last week due to COVID-19.