Poyen senior quarterback Jaxson Carter has been named a finalist for the 2020 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
Carter was selected as the 2A Offensive Player of the Year by the staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football for the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards. Carter was one of three players in the Class 2A to receive the award for 2A Offensive Player of the Year. Fordyce’s Jaheim Brown and Gurdon’s Jameson Threadgill were also selected. All 45 finalists for the 2020 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards will be honored in a virtual awards show on December 21. The event will air live at 7 p.m. at hootens.com.
Each season the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honors Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football then selects three finalist for each category. The finalists and their families are then invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards. This marks the first year that the event will be virtual.