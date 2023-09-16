MALVERN — The top-ranked defending 4A state champion Malvern Leopards were tested once again in a challenging task against their second out-of-state opponent to conclude the non-conference schedule Friday night for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football action. The Leopards fought a tough battle, but the size and depth held through for the visiting DeSoto Central Jaguars of Mississippi to secure another win against an Arkansas opponent. 

Tags

Recommended for you