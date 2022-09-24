GLEN ROSE — In a heartbreaking loss Thursday night at Beaver Stadium, the Glen Rose Jr. Beavers fell short of their conference victory to the visiting Paris Jr. Eagles 22-20 for junior high football competition.
The Jr. Beavers provided a productive defensive performance to stop Paris’ offensive execution on multiple possessions and drives—but in the end the Jr. Eagles managed to overcome two key deficits of trailing 14-6 in the first half, and 20-14 in the second half—escaping for the two-point victory.