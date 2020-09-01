Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside hosted the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K race Saturday.
The race was held on the Brickfest route that runs from behind the Auto Zone in Malvern, down Tanner St., and down Riverview Drive. Arkansas Geo founder Tony Jenkins said that 248 people had signed up for the race with 157 actually participating. Chirstian Kratz of Arkadelphia was the overall winner of the race posting a time of 19:09.
The race was organized to honor fallen officer Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty in March. All proceeds from the race will be given to Scrimshire’s wife and children.
Arkansas GEO has one more race organized for 2020 and another that is being organized. The annual Ouachita River Challenge will be taking place October 10. The Ouachita River Challenge is a triathlon that includes kayaking down the Ouachita River, biking a 20K and finishing with a 5K run.
To follow Arkansas GEO and all the races they have planned, find them on Facebook at Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside or at their website www.arkansasgettingeveryoneoutside.com.