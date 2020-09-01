OFC Brent Scrimshire 5K picture1

Lt. Taylor Culbreath, Lt. Eli Prell, and FF Hoseman Jace Keeney cross the finish line of the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K Saturday. The three carried the colors along with the blue line flag and red line flag during the race

Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside hosted the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K race Saturday.

OFC Brent Scrimshire 5K picture2

Racers take off from the start line of the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K Saturday.

The race was held on the Brickfest route that runs from behind the Auto Zone in Malvern, down Tanner St., and down Riverview Drive. Arkansas Geo founder Tony Jenkins said that 248 people had signed up for the race with 157 actually participating. Chirstian Kratz of Arkadelphia was the overall winner of the race posting a time of 19:09.

OFC Brent Scrimshire 5K picture3

Christian Kratz crosses the finish line. Kratz was the overall winner of the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K posting a time of 19:09.

The race was organized to honor fallen officer Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty in March. All proceeds from the race will be given to Scrimshire’s wife and children.

OFC Brent Scrimshire 5K picture4

A racer celebrates crossing the finish line.

Arkansas GEO has one more race organized for 2020 and another that is being organized. The annual Ouachita River Challenge will be taking place October 10. The Ouachita River Challenge is a triathlon that includes kayaking down the Ouachita River, biking a 20K and finishing with a 5K run.

To follow Arkansas GEO and all the races they have planned, find them on Facebook at Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside or at their website www.arkansasgettingeveryoneoutside.com.

OFC Brent Scrimshire 5K picture5

LeeAnn Zaner with the Hot Springs Police Department ran the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K in full uniform. Zaner finished the race with a time of 31:32.

