Magnet Cove vs. Bismarck football pic.
Gerren Smith

Despite weather conditions that delayed kickoff a one hour, Hot Spring County rivals—the  Bismarck Lions and the Magnet Cove Panthers displayed a competitive football contest for “Friday Night Lights.”  With under a minute left to play, Magnet Cove true freshman Luke Harper stepped up huge and caught the winning touchdown pass from quarterback Evin Ashcraft that sealed a 28-20 victory against the Bismarck Lions Friday at Doyle Henderson Field for week 1 of Arkansas High School football competition. Read more details in Saturdays September 5 MDR newspaper edition.

