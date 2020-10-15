The ranked and undefeated Poyen Indians (6-0 overall, 1-0 conf.) have made a statement in the state for Class 2A for the 2020 football season. The Tribe nation in Grant County continues to remain excited while Poyen is having one of the best and historic seasons for their football program.
This Friday, the Tribe will travel to face the Mt. Ida Lions ( 3-3, 1-0 conf.) in 5-2A Conference play for week 7 of Arkansas High School football.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Preston Stidman Field.
Last week the Tribe racked up the scoreboard for an impressive offensive display of execution for big plays in a 36-point victory against Cutter Morning Star 58-22 in their conference opener at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The Indians are rolling productively and haven’t tasted defeat to remain unbeaten so far. Read more pregame details in Thursdays October 15 MDR newspaper edition.