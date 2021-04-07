Ouachita Lady Warrior’s shining star Elizabeth “Lizzy” Rowton officially fulfilled a lifetime goal Monday and signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Crowley’s Ridge College and join the Lady Pioneers collegiate athletic program.
Rowton arguably has completed an all-time incredible high school basketball career participating in the Ouachita Warriors athletic program.
To finish a stellar basketball career as a Ouachita Lady Warrior, Rowton earned All-State, All-Conference honors, and named All-Region for the third consecutive year and twice to the All-State Tournament Team.
