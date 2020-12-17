The Ouachita Warriors cheerleaders will return to Spa City Saturday to compete in the 2020 Arkansas High School State Cheer Championships at the Bank of OZK Convention Center in Hot Springs.
For several months, the OHS cheerleaders have prepared productively during practice to showcase their talents amongst the best high school cheer teams in Arkansas at the state championships. The Ouachita Warrior cheer program is under the direction of head cheer coach Amy Fulmer.
