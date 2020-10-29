After being off a another week from action during the 2020 football season, the reigning 5-2A Conference Champion Magnet Cove Panthers (3-4 overall, 0-2 conf.) return to the gridiron this Friday to host Cutter Morning Star Eagles (0-8 overall, 0-2 conf.) for week 9 of Arkansas High School football.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Panthers have refocused their mentality and are refreshed to close out the regular season productively, according to Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle. Read full pregame details in Thursdays October 29 MDR newspaper edition.