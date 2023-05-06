MAGNET COVE—The No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Lady Panthers are headed to the Class 2A state softball tournament as the 2A Central Regional tourney champions for 2023. The Lady Panthers defeated Mt. Vernon-Enola 6-5 in the title game at regionals Saturday—earning the No. 1 seed heading into next weeks 2A state tournament hosted in Greenland.

Tags

Recommended for you