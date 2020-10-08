This Friday night the defending 5-2A Conference Champion Magnet Cove Panthers (3-2 overall) will finally begin their quest to reclaim another league title on the road to face the Mt. Ida Lions (2-4 overall) in their conference opener.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Preston Stidman Field.
It hasn’t been an easy road for the Panthers thus far into the 2020 football season. The Panthers wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a tough 36-6 loss against Dierks for week 4 of Arkansas High School football.
Taking a break with necessary rest last week allowed the Panthers to regroup and go into week 6 with a defending championship mentality.
Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle has been pleased by the work ethic and focus the Panthers provided during their off week in practice. Carmikle feels the Panthers are ready to showcase their tough style of football, but have to continue to step up as they’ll have a few missing key pieces Friday.
“I thought we had a good week of practice last week. We got back to fundamentals of football and focused on blocking, tackling and ball security. The kids have handled it well after playing a tough non-conference schedule,” Carmikle said. “Hopefully this time will help prepare us for the conference,” he added.
For the first five games of the season, the Panthers have fought and battled through adversity with injuries. Carmikle has had to make several adjustments each week and this Friday will be the same situation against Mt. Ida in their conference opener.
“We have dealt with adversity and life lessons, but we’re going to keep working hard and get better week by week. We’ll plan to start sophomore Jacob Clausen again at quarterback but Jacob Hawthorne and Davis Dickinson are still out,” Carmikle said.
Senior star running back Landon Stone will be charged up and ready to go Friday. Stone has been bothered by an ankle injury, but he was able to utilize the off week to rest.
“Landon had good rest during our bye week and hope the rest will help him to play,” Carmikle added.
The Panthers will need their main playmaker to be well while every game from this point is important. Carmikle knows the Panthers will receive every opponent’s best performance being the defending conference champs. With a target on your back, Carmilke doesn’t expect anything different from Mt. Ida Friday.
“We know we have a big target on our backs being the defending 5-2A Conference Champs. We have got to bring it all four quarters every night. As coaches we have to make sure the guys understand it and take it one game at a time—but first got to take care of business against Mt. Ida,” Carmikle said.
“Mt. Ida is a tough place to win. They have a hard nose running back that runs well and two different quarterbacks who throw more than I’ve ever seen,” Carmikle mentioned. He also noted the Panthers’ secondary can’t fall asleep. The Lions provide size up front with big linemen and they are very physical. “We’ve got to match their intensity,” Carmikle said.
The Lions have tradition as a winning football program. They have been very successful in their run game by using their veer formation—which produced state championships in 2007 and 2016, and multiple conference titles won (11).
Their history presents a scare on the gridiron and Carmikle knows the Panthers will be tested Friday on the Lions territory. Mt. Ida will be a dangerous threat with two big victories against Bearden and Mineral Springs. Carmikle mentioned Mt. Ida is very similar to the Panthers with not a lot of seniors or experienced players to battle. The Panthers are young and Carmikle plans to start eight sophomores and one true-freshman. Despite the Panthers youth, they’re one of the most talented underclassmen teams in the state for Class 2A. They bring a lot of athleticism, physicality and aggression to the gridiron which puts a good outlook on Magnet Cove football program in the future.
The Panthers have had sparks provided from their underclassmen this season. Their contribution has helped the Panthers remain plus .500 going into the conference season.
The defending conference champs successfully soared through league play unbeaten last season with a 7-0 record in conf.
Magnet Cove will head into Mt. Ida on a seven-game conference winning streak and aim to take down the Lions in their quest to capture a second consecutive league title.