SUMMER INTENSE BOUT: The Glen Rose Beavers hosted close in-county rivals Ouachita Warriors for a sizzling duel on the diamond Tuesday to showcase an intense summer baseball encounter on the diamond at the Glen Rose Sports Complex. In a seventh inning showdown, the Warriors came away with a victorious road trip to prevail against the Beavers 8-6.
Rivalry Action: In-county rivals' Beavers vs. Ouachita heat up the intensity on the diamond
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
