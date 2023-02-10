POYEN — The Roll Tribe effect on the hardwood secured some championship honors for the Poyen Jr. Indians and Jr. Lady Indians earning the 5-2A Conference titles for their standout play as two dynamic basketball forces in junior high basketball competition for the 2022-23 season. Both teams earned No. 1 seeds for the boys and girls 5-2A Jr. High
featured
Roll Tribe Hoops: 5-2A Jr. High Basketball Conference Champions
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Malvern’s Plumlee with Jenkins, Leach and Bismarck’s Smith named 2023 AHSCA All-Stars
- Jr. Indians crowned District Tournament Champs
- Jr. Lady Indians finish District Tournament Runner-up
- Jr. Panthers fall short in semifinal round in district tournament basketball action
- Beaver wrestlers take down competition in winning fashion
- Jr. Lady Beavers advance to district tournament championship match-up: The Armstrong’s surge Glen Rose jr. high hoopsters through strong journey’s in district tournament hoops
- 3A-7 Jr. High Girls District Tournament: Jr. Lady Lions end season in district semifinals round
- Carrying on the Leopard Tradition and Legacy: Star QB Cedric Simmons inks NLI to play football at ATU
Popular Content
Articles
- Magnet Cove student’s project turns into a blessing for community
- Second Baptist Church sets a new standard in giving
- Bismarck resident Frank Davis to compete in Steak Cookoff Association World Championship
- Cruella Deville stops by MES to mark the 101st Day of School
- Volunteers put Perla Fire Department back in operation
- Carrying on the Leopard Tradition and Legacy: Star QB Cedric Simmons inks NLI to play football at ATU
- Anthony Timberlands back in business
- Malvern’s Plumlee with Jenkins, Leach and Bismarck’s Smith named 2023 AHSCA All-Stars
- ESA of Malvern to present 2nd Annual Mother-Daughter Tea
- Demolition and abatement begins at Jones Mill Industrial Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: