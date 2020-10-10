POYEN — The ranked Poyen Indians continue to take care of business on the gridiron to remain undefeated and prevail against the Cutter Morning Star Eagles 58-22 in their 5-2A Conference opener Friday on Homecoming night at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. History was made Friday in Poyen’s football program as the Tribe moves to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Commander-in-chief of Poyen Indian football head coach Vick Barrett commends his Tribe for another big win Friday. Barrett knew the CMS would put up a fight with several skilled players—but he was pleased the Indians did what was needed to put the Eagles away to move to 6-0 overall. Read full game details in Saturdays October 10 MDR newspaper edition.