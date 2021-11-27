Poyen Indians football pic.
Mason Mickels

For the first time in their football program, the "Rolling Tribe" Poyen Indians are headed to the 2A state semifinals round after their dominating victory against Hazen 38-24 Friday in the state playoff quarterfinals at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.

The No. 3 seed Tribe will head to face No. 1 seed McCrory next Friday to compete for a chance to play in the 2A state title game at War Memorial Stadium.

Read more details in Saturday's November 27 Malvern Daily Record newspaper edition. 

