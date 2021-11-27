For the first time in their football program, the "Rolling Tribe" Poyen Indians are headed to the 2A state semifinals round after their dominating victory against Hazen 38-24 Friday in the state playoff quarterfinals at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The No. 3 seed Tribe will head to face No. 1 seed McCrory next Friday to compete for a chance to play in the 2A state title game at War Memorial Stadium.
Read more details in Saturday's November 27 Malvern Daily Record newspaper edition.