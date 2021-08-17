The Rolling Tribe— Poyen Indians are ready to show some productive football action tonight on the gridiron as they’ll travel to Jessieville to face the Lions in a scrimmage for senior high competition. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. in Jessieville.
The Tribe has prepared with a sense of urgency to be a major threat from a productive spring, summer and fall camp workout schedule under the direction of Poyen football head coach Vick Barrett and staff.
Read story in Tuesday's August 17 MDR newspaper edition.