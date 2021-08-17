Poyen Indian Football pic.

ROLLING TRIBE: Senior Nate Simmons being a playmaker during the Poyen Indians fall football camp.

 Gerren Smith

The Rolling Tribe— Poyen Indians are ready to show some productive football action tonight on the gridiron as they’ll travel to Jessieville to face the Lions in a scrimmage for senior high competition. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. in Jessieville.

The Tribe has prepared with a sense of urgency to be a major threat from a productive spring, summer and fall camp workout schedule under the direction of Poyen football head coach Vick Barrett and staff. 

Read story in Tuesday's August 17 MDR newspaper edition.

