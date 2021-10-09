POYEN — On Homecoming night in Poyen Friday, the Poyen Indians (4-2) took care of business on the gridiron—”The Roll Tribe Way” in a 25-point victory against the Cross County Thunderbirds 32-14 in a competitive non-conference battle for Week 6 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Poyen Indian head football coach Vick Barrett praised his Tribe for their impressive overall performance to secure victory in front of their proud home fans at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
