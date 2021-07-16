The Poyen Indians got a little taste of shootout competition on the gridiron Friday while competing in the Live Like Bryce 7-on-7 Tournament hosted at Lake Hamilton Wolf Stadium in Pearcy.
The Indians utilized their offensive schemes against teams such as the Mena Bearcats, Benton of Louisiana, Cave City and host team Lake Hamilton Wolves.
Poyen Indians football head coach Vick Barrett aimed for his Tribe to use this opportunity to prepare for the upcoming 2021 football season. Poyen will plan to compete in Centerpoint next week for more 7-on-7 workouts to continue their summer schedule before beginning fall practice in August.
See coverage from the tournament in Saturday's MDR newspaper edition.