POYEN — The Poyen Indians are keeping their “Rolling” Tribe of pride progressing on the gridiron after excelling to a stout road victory last week against Lafayette County 47-18 in 3-2A Conference football action.
The Tribe, 3-1 in conference, have captured consecutive victories in conference play and are set to go for their third straight home win in league action this Friday hosting a good Dierks Outlaw team—for Week 8 of Arkansas High School football competition. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Malvern National Bank Stadium, on Indian Field.