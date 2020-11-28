It was the best season ever for Grant County’s No.4 ranked Poyen Indians (10-2 overall)—who sadly had their dream season come to end Friday against No. 3 ranked Junction City Dragons (9-2 overall) 48-38 in the 2A Class state football quarterfinals Friday at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The “Rolling” Tribe put up one of their most historic fights on the gridiron, but the Dragons would secure another win to advance to the semifinals next week to face Des Arc—for week 14 of Arkansas High School football.
Read full game highlights, and postgame analysis from Poyen coach Vick Barrett in Saturdays November 28 MDR newspaper edition.