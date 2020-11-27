On a mission—the No.4 ranked Poyen Indians (10-1 overall) are making a statement that has proved they’re all about business on the gridiron. Following their dominant road win against the Dierks Outlaws 48-26 last Friday in the second round of Class 2A state football playoffs, it’s been a team goal for Poyen to be playing this Friday in the quarterfinals.
Now in the elite eight, the “Rolling” Tribe is moving further and deeper into the postseason and returns home the day after Thanksgiving to face the No. 3 ranked Junction City Dragons in the quarterfinals at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. It’s week 13 of Arkansas High School football and “Friday Night Lights” will be ready for a showdown in Grant County.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Read full playoff pregame details in Thursdays November 26 MDR newspaper edition.