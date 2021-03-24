Ouachita Warriors’ pitcher Hunter Rook kept the strike zone sizzling from the mound to record a no-hitter in a shutout victory against the Conway Christian Eagles 16-0 on the road Friday for non-conference baseball action. The Warriors surpass their previous season-high runs (14 runs) with 16 against Conway Christian.
Rook led the Warriors’ defense and threw 49 strikes across the plate and struck out nine batters—while allowing no runs, no hits and no walks through five innings of action.
