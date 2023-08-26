Rylee_White_Headshot_2023_ekjwD.jpg

Malvern’s hometown standout collegiate athlete Rylee White, a sophomore middle blocker and opposite hitter is entering her second year in college athletics with the Belhaven University Blazers volleyball program in Jackson, Mississippi. White achieved some success during her freshman season at Belhaven. She performed in 27 matches and totaled 98 sets played—while recording 162 kills, providing seven assists and 38 digs noted by the Belhaven Blazers athletics department.

