ROGERS — Recently, several area wrestlers of the Southern Arkansas Wrestling Academy Recreation and Event Center in Malvern competed in the 2022 Arkansas Freestyle and Greco-Roman State competition hosted in Rogers.
While performing productively against several tough opponents during the competition, all SAWA wrestlers that competed qualified for the Arkansas National team to compete at the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D., July 15-22.
