After making a comeback to trail by two points the Malvern 9th grade Lady Cubs allowed the Fountain Lake Jr. Lady Cobras to go on a nine point run to go into halftime with a double digit lead. Despite fighting hard in the second half of Monday’s game, hosted at the Leopard Center, the Lady Cubs were unable to overcome the Lady Cobras and lost 44-25.
The 9th grade Lady Cubs will look to rebound from their loss to the Jr. Lady Cobras next Monday as they host Arkadelphia at the Leopard Center. Games start at 5 p.m. with the 7th grade Lady Cubs taking the court first.