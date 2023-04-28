MALVERN — A senior shine for ace pitcher Katelyn Minge experienced a victorious outing on the diamond Thursday as the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards dominated Magnolia 11-1 in five innings on senior night at the Leopard Yard  sports complex on Malvern National Bank Field. Katelyn Minge along with her pitching duo performer and true-freshman Kendall Watson both smashed home runs to power Malvern’s offense and collected two hits and scored two runs in the Lady Leopards’ 10-run victory—and sweeping the league season match-up against Magnolia. 

Tags

Recommended for you