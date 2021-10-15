MALVERN — On senior night Tuesday at the Leopard Center, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards celebrated with victories while hosting the Little Rock Mills Lady Comets in varsity and junior varsity matches for conference play.
The “Magnificent Seven” Lady Leopard seniors—Audrey Carr, Josie Nix, Tessa Collie, Aubriel Lomack, Lynasia Moore, Lauren Golden and Rylee White all presented a memorable win together on their night.
