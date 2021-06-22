The hometown Malvern Leopards took care of business on the gridiron in the Natural State’s biggest summer 7-on-7 tournament in Little Rock this past weekend while competing in the 2021 Shootout of the South Tournament hosted at Pulaski Academy High School, in Joe B. Hatcher Stadium.
Throughout their eight game challenge of competitions, the Leopards went 2-1-5 overall. Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee felt this tournament was a productive experience that will contribute to his Leopards abilities—developing skills, techniques and conditioning.
