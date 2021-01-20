Being down players due to COVID-19 and other injuries the Malvern Lady Leopards fought hard but couldn't overcome the competition of the Mena Ladycats or the Bauxite Lady Miners in their past two contests.
Last Friday, the Lady Leopards fell behind early after hot shooting from behind the arc by the Ladycats in the first quarter. The Lady Leopards were unable to recover and fell in defeat 68-22.
On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards faced the Bauxite Lady Miners and despite keeping it close early in the game, fell in defeat 60-39.
The Lady Leopards are back in action Friday as they take on Nashville at the Leopard Center. Games begin at 5 p.m. with the Leopards junior varsity team taking the court first.
For more on the Lady Leopards check out Wednesday and Friday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.