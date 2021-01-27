For the second year in a row, Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons has been named to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s All Arkansas Preps list.
As a freshman last season, Simmons was named to the Underclassman Team. This season as a sophomore, Simmons was once again named to the Underclassman Team.
Malvern head football coach JD Plumlee said that this was a big accomplishment for Simmons to be named to the All Arkansas Preps list for a second time. “It’s a big time honor,” he said. “It gets his name on the map.”