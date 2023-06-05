POYEN — The annual Small Town Shootout 7-on-7 Tournament 2023 presented a variety of skilled playmakers from area football programs in Arkansas colliding in several competitive match-ups Friday in Indian Country at Malvern National Bank Stadium on Indian Field in Poyen.
Small Town Shootout 2023: Area teams take action in shootout tournament; CHG captures shootout tourney title, Des Arc finishes runner-up for 2023
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- A camp legacy and tradition continues....bigger than ever...
- Beavers showcase toughness at first team camp in Nashville
- Small Town Shootout 2023: Area teams take action in shootout tournament; CHG captures shootout tourney title, Des Arc finishes runner-up for 2023
- Malvern School District honored with National Beta "District of Distinction" award
- Saturday Spotlight - Rachel Bearden
- Together on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church
- "Kick-Off Carnival" at Centennial Park, start of the 2023 Summer Reading Program
- Hometown Victory! Diamond Leopards prevail against Beebe Badgers
Popular Content
Articles
- Two Found Dead In Rockport Home
- Community comes together to offer prayers and support for local family involved in train wreck
- Game Craz coming to Malvern
- Poker Run raises bank to support Hollow Creek Treatment Center
- Nominate your favorite businesses and people
- Annual Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football and Cheer Camp 2023: Hometown legendary standouts return to kick off skills and drills camp for 2023
- "Library of Things" now available at the Malvern-HSC Library
- HSC Leadership Forum Class X Graduates
- Authorities seek help to locate missing HS man
- Teale Dentistry Free Extraction Clinic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What season do you prefer?
You voted: