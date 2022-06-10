POYEN — The annual Small Town Shootout 7-on-7 Tournament 2022 showcased a variety of area football programs colliding in several competitive match-ups Friday in Indian Country at Malvern National Bank Stadium on Indian Field in Poyen.
This year’s tournament featured schools such as host team Poyen, Magnet Cove, Bismarck, Fordyce, Gurdon, Paris, Camden Harmony Grove, Episcopal, Perryville, Hampton, and Quitman.
Throughout several rounds of action, the championship game featured Quitman Bulldogs facing the Perryville Mustangs.
In a competitive shootout match-up in the finals, Ouitman prevailed to capture the 2022 tournament title and Perryville finished runner-up from their championship game battle.
The Small Town Shootout was sponsored by Smart Ford of Malvern.
See coverage from the shootout in Tuesday's June 7 MDR newspaper edition.