The Glen Rose Beavers led the majority of Wednesday’s baseball game against the Magnet Cove Panthers, but by the sixth inning the Panthers had found their stride and started to make a comeback.
The Panthers were able to tie the game in the sixth inning and after both teams failed to score in the seventh, forced extra innings. It was the Beavers’ Ty Hood who scored first in the top of the eighth inning to break the tie and give the Beavers a one-run lead. From there it was the Panthers who would control their destiny.
After securing two more outs, the Panthers went on the offensive and were able to load the bases as Lucas Smeltzer went up to bat. Smeltzer was able to get under the ball and fly it to the outfield that led to Julius McClellan and Landon Stone crossing home plate. The two RBIs were enough to give the Panthers the win over their county rival 6-5.