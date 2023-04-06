unnamed.jpg

MAGNET COVE — Coach Smeltzer is a 2016 graduate from Magnet Cove High School where he was a 4 year starter in baseball and football. He went on to play college baseball at Southern Arkansas University, Hill College, and Delta State University. Coach Smeltzer was named assistant football and head baseball coach in 2021 for the Rison Wildcats.  

