Gerren Smith

BISMARCK — Another impressive night for the standout hoopster Ian Smith ripping the net for a season-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds with three steals and two assists as the overall top performer in Friday’s tough home loss against the Prescott Curley Wolves 51-35 in their conference match-up at the famous Holt Gymnasium in the nightcap battle on the hardwood in senior high boys basketball competition. 

