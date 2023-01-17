BISMARCK — Another impressive night for the standout hoopster Ian Smith ripping the net for a season-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds with three steals and two assists as the overall top performer in Friday’s tough home loss against the Prescott Curley Wolves 51-35 in their conference match-up at the famous Holt Gymnasium in the nightcap battle on the hardwood in senior high boys basketball competition.
Smith ignites 23 pt. outing for Lions at Holt Gymnasium; Bismarck falls short in tough home loss to Prescott 51-35 in conference hoops
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- 33rd Annual MNB Virginia P. Weaver Spring Art Show
- Randal Seyler has joined the staff of the MDR as managing editor.
- Leopards, Lady Leopards return to home hoops hosting Camden-Fairview
- Lady Warriors edged on road in G-town
- Beavers, Lady Beavers split road victories against Harmony Grove
- Jr. Lions outplay Prescott on the court
- Bahr rips net for 30 pts; Warriors, Jr. Warriors win big in Gurdon
- Smith ignites 23 pt. outing for Lions at Holt Gymnasium; Bismarck falls short in tough home loss to Prescott 51-35 in conference hoops
Popular Content
Articles
- Anthony Timberlands pausing operations at Malvern sawmill
- Anthony Timberlands president addresses discharge of pollutants at Malvern sawmill
- Malvern City Council talks budget, alcohol, community health at January meeting
- Community meeting addresses questions arising from incident at Anthony Timberlands
- More good news from the HSC Sheriff's Office
- Community out in force at January Quorum Court meeting
- Discharge at Anthony Timberlands, Inc., affects local landowners and environment
- Haskell officers resign at council meeting
- HSC Sheriff's Office find stolen guns, meth during execution of search warrant
- Cummins promoted to MDR General Manager
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: