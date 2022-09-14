BISMARCK — Showcasing as the star amongst the stars on the gridiron thus far into the 2022 football season was displayed by the Bismarck Lions’ dual-threat playmaking quarterback Ian Smith—leading the Lions to their first victory last Friday against Poyen 45-0.
It was the Lions first appearance this season at Doyle Henderson Field and the star QB didn’t disappoint along with the Lions to produce one of their most important victories—definitely putting an imprint on themselves that they mean business about being true contenders in their 3A classification.