No matter what challenges of adversity occurred during the 2020-2021 basketball season, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers found a way to fight through each obstacle on the court this year. Head coach Matt Williamson provided words of praise for how hard the Lady Panthers worked through a difficult year due to the COVID-19 virus.
This season felt very unusual for any basketball team, but Williamson was proud of how well the Lady Panthers represented their school, community and the senior high girls athletic program.
