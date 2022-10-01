JESSIEVILLE — The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions have created some roaring noise of achievement on the tennis courts Tuesday during the 5-3A District Tennis Tournament hosted in Jessieville. For the another consecutive year, Bismarck will have some performers representing the county at the 2022 Class 3A state tennis tournament from their stellar performances in singles and doubles competition during district. Bismarck state representatives consist of girls singles—
Avery Efird; and girls doubles team —Norah Kopkau and Bailey Burch; boys doubles team