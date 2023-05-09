QUITMAN — State track champion Austin Webb shined amongst the top tracksters in the state Tuesday in Quitman and captured first place in the 200 meter dash to showcase the “Roll Tribe” effect with several Poyen Indian and Lady Indian tracksters that competed in the 2023 Class 2A State Track Championships.
State Champ! Webb wins 200 meter dash at state meet
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
